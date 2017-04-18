Woman arrested, accused of shooting into moving car

A Memphis woman is facing charges after police said she shot into a car, trying to kill two people.

Lorious Currie is accused of shooting into a car on March 5 on Knight Arnold Road as the victims were driving toward Nora Lee Lane.

Police said the victims lost control of the car and hit a tree. One person broke the hip and both legs.

Currie is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

