Minor fender bender turns into fatal hit-and-run

A minor crash turned into a tragedy when a third car hit and killed a man as he exchanged insurance information with another driver, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said the initial crash happened at the intersection of Knight Arnold Road and Castleman Street around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The drivers of the two cars got out to exchange insurance information so they could properly report the crash. Out of nowhere, a black Infiniti slammed into one of the drivers and sped off.

The man hit in the crash, Jeffrey Armstrong, 54, died from his injuries.

The driver of the Infiniti remains at large.

