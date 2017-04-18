Person hit, killed in Parkway Village

A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Parkway Village.

The accident happened at the intersection of Knight Arnold Road and Castleman Street around 5:30 a.m. Police said two cars crashed into one another.

While the two drivers were outside the car exchanging information, a dark colored Infiniti hit one of people, then drove away.

Investigators said the person died on the scene.

