Former deputy recruit pleads guilty to 2013 hit-and-run

A former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recruit pleaded guilty to a 2013 hit-and-run that killed two people on Monday.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said Hunter Queen, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide involving recklessness and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Investigators said Jessika Cavazos, 34, and Derrick Cross, 37, were hit on Interstate 40 near Warford while changing a tire in the emergency lane.

Witnesses told police Cavazos and Cross were hit by a speeding white pickup truck.

Roughly a year later, a tip led police to Queen, who was recruit with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at the time of the crash.

Queen admitted to hitting something that night, but said he thought it was a deer.

Queen was given three-year suspended sentence; however, he has to serve 52 weekends at Shelby County Correctional Center.

