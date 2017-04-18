Baby found dead in Whitehaven apartment complex

Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of a baby in a Whitehaven apartment complex.

The baby’s body was found in the 1700 block of Piping Rock Drive of Summit Park Apartments just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Parents who live nearby said the news is heartbreaking.

"To be honest, I wouldn't even know how to take it," neighbor Dontavious Bayman said.

Sources close to the family said the baby was a triplet who was younger than two months old.

The mother is in her early 20s and has five children.

Bayman, a father who lives in the area, said it's hard to even think of losing any of his children.

"My girls, they still here so if one of them passed away I would lose my mind," Bayman said. "I'd tell them [family of child] to keep their head up and stay strong and whatever happens in the situation, know that they find out what's going on and get to the bottom of it."

The cause of the baby's death is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.