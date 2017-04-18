Memphis set to host a Sweet 16 and Elite 8 game in 2021

The NCAA today announced that Memphis will once again host a Sweet 16 and Elite 8 game during the 2021 season.

An estimated 12,000 fans filled Memphis in March for the regional games and pumped an estimated $3 - $4 million into the local economy.

After what many are calling a successful hosting job this year, the city of Memphis is set to host another NCAA basketball regional soon.

The 2017 men's NCAA Tournament south regional was hosted on March 24 and 26 at the FedExForum.

After the game, many fans called it the best Regional they've ever attended.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.