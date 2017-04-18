NBA player, native Memphian returns home to launch foundation, get married

NBA Los Angeles Lakers player and Memphis native Tarik Black had an exciting day Tuesday.

The basketball player launched a foundation for the youth of Memphis and married his girlfriend, Kennedy Raye.

The couple was married by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Memphis native @TarikBlack25 of the @Lakers is in town to launch a foundation for our youth -- and to marry Kennedy today in my office! pic.twitter.com/6b3SnpCgxr — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) April 18, 2017

Black held a press conference to discuss the new "Tarik Black Foundation" and the inaugural TRANSFORMATION50 Basketball and Life Skills Camp.

Black said through mentors, role models, and family he was able to play professional basketball and play for the Lakers.

"We're just going to go through the process of teaching the kids basketball, but as well as instilling in them life skills and skills that we need to move forward beyond basketball, their backup plan so to speak, as everyone says," Black said.

Area coaches were invited to learn more about the camp and the foundation.

They were able to recommend players from their teams to the camp.

The camp will be held at Ridgeway High School. That's the same school Black attended and graduated.

