Fizdale: 'I'm not going to let them treat us that way'

ServiceMaster tweeted Tuesday that if Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale gets fined, they have him covered.

We proudly defend Memphis businesses – including the @MemGrizz. If Coach Fizdale gets fined, we've got it covered. #TakeThatForData — ServiceMaster (@ServiceMaster) April 18, 2017

Although the offer shows the business supports Fizdale, NBA rules prevent the business from covering the fine for Fizdale. The rules state that the person who gets fined is the person who must pay the fine.

Fizdale opened himself up to the possibility of a fine after he publicly criticized the referees following Monday night's playoff game. The Grizzlies lost to the San Antonio Spurs, and Fizdale's discontent and frustration came out following the loss.

"They did not even give us a chance," Fizdale said. "Take that for data." Fizdale even slammed his hand on the table during the rant.

The first-year coach inferred there was a lack of respect from the referees for the Grizz that resulted in the Spurs attempting 17 more free throws than the Grizzlies.

"I'm not going to let them treat us that way. I know Pops got pedigree and I'm a young rookie, but they're not gone rook us like that."

Fizdale said his team earned their spot in the playoffs, but the team is not getting the respect it deserves.

The Spurs took 32 free throws, and Kawhi Leonard himself shot more than then entire Grizzlies team.

The Grizzlies were 13 of 15--while Leonard was 19 for 19. The disparity in calls had Fizdale fuming.

The NBA prohibits coaches, as well as players, from criticizing the referees in a public manner.

The typical fine for publicly criticizing a referee is approximately $25,000. That's how much Golden State coach Steve Kerr was fined when he released a rant on the referees.

However, there is no limit on the amount of fine the NBA can impose. They could fine Fizdale whatever amount they choose if they decide to issue a fine.

