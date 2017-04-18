2 charged with Capital Murder in killing of Arkansas 15-year-old

Two people face murder charges following the death of a 15-year-old on Easter Sunday.

Helena-West Helena Police Department said the suspects shot and killed Quantavavious Stringer, 15, around 8:40 p.m. near 4th Street. Stringer died from his injuries.

Witnesses said Stringer was at a friend's house when the shooting happened. He was sitting outside the house when a blue SUV pulled up, and the people inside opened fire.

About 30 minutes after the shooting, investigators tracked down a blue SUV with several suspects inside. Marquette Haymer, 18, and Bobby Thomas, 19, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

