2 charged with Capital Murder in killing of Arkansas 15-year-old

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a 62-year-old man who has been missing for two weeks.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a 62-year-old man who has been missing for two weeks.More >>
A non-partisan group met in Oxford on Tuesday night for a town hall meeting, but two people were noticeably missing.More >>
A non-partisan group met in Oxford on Tuesday night for a town hall meeting, but two people were noticeably missing.More >>
Progress is being made to get the rail trolleys back up and running downtown.More >>
Progress is being made to get the rail trolleys back up and running downtown.More >>
The Bartlett Police need help identifying two thieves who stole a a "Samsung 65" curved TV.More >>
The Bartlett Police need help identifying two thieves who stole a a "Samsung 65" curved TV.More >>
A new report with alarming financial statistics for Shelby County schools shows the district to be one of the most financially disadvantaged school districts in the nation. In an effort to reverse that trend, a new initiative has been formed to re-invest in the county's youthMore >>
A new report with alarming financial statistics for Shelby County schools shows the district to be one of the most financially disadvantaged school districts in the nation. In an effort to reverse that trend, a new initiative has been formed to re-invest in the county's youthMore >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>