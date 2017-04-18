19-year-old charged with murder, kidnapping - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A 19-year-old is in custody charged with first-degree murder in the death of Luis Santiago.

Jamarcus Thomas, 19, faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, and aggravated rape.

Police said Santiago, 39, and his wife were both kidnapped at the end of March. His wife was able to escape, but Santiago remained missing. His body was later discovered with a single gunshot wound.

Thomas is currently being held in Bolivar County, Mississippi, awaiting extradition.

Police are still searching for a 17-year-old in connection with the murder.

