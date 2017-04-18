19-year-old charged with murder, kidnapping

Memphis Police Department identified the 17-year-old suspected in the kidnapping, assault, and robbery of a husband and wife. The search continues for the woman's husband, Luis Santiago, 39.

Memphis police have released few details in a kidnapping case from Thursday.

Neighbors shaken up after body of missing man found

Jamarcus Thomas is charged with the murder of Santiago (SOURCE: police)

Luis Santiago was found dead after he was kidnapped the last week of March (SOURCE: family)

A 19-year-old is in custody charged with first-degree murder in the death of Luis Santiago.

Jamarcus Thomas, 19, faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, and aggravated rape.

Police said Santiago, 39, and his wife were both kidnapped at the end of March. His wife was able to escape, but Santiago remained missing. His body was later discovered with a single gunshot wound.

Thomas is currently being held in Bolivar County, Mississippi, awaiting extradition.

Police are still searching for a 17-year-old in connection with the murder.

