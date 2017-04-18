Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was rushed to Regional Medical Center in critical condition Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle.

Memphis Police Department said the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Lamar Avenue and Bellevue Boulevard. 

No other details concerning the crash have been released at this time.

