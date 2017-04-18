Event will provide resources for financial, mental and physical health

Those living in the city’s poorest community will have the opportunity to learn more about financial, mental and physical health and what resources are available in their community at the inaugural Diversity Wellness Summit.

The Summit will be held on Wednesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.in the Alma C. Hansen Student Center at LeMoyne-Owen College.

The American Heart Association and First Tennessee will host the Diversity Wellness Summit.

“The poverty rate for Memphis is higher than the national average, and the 38126 community has been ranked as one of the poorest in the nation,” said Andrea Echols, community development manager for First Tennessee. “There is often a direct correlation between poverty and poor health outcomes, and we want to do our part to combat the issue."

During the Summit, which is free and open to the public, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in free health screenings, including blood pressure, vision, and glucose.

Additionally, experts from the Church Health Center will offer guidance on health insurance options available, and counselors from First Tennessee and Operation HOPE will be on site to answer financial questions.

“Wellness isn’t just about your physical health, but your financial health, as well,” Echols said. “Attendees will be able to receive basic financial information, and sign up for one-on-one counseling sessions with an Operation HOPE financial well-being coach.”

At noon, Dr. Dwight Dishmon, a cardiologist with Sutherland Cardiology Clinic (now UT Methodist Physicians), will give a presentation on cardiovascular health.

Following his discussion, he will be joined by Echols and Keith Turbett, Corporate CRA Officer for First Tennessee, in a question and answer session for attendees.

In addition to First Tennessee and the Church Health Center, vendors participating in the Summit include: Baptist Memorial Health Care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Regional One Health, Southern College of Optometry, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and the Shelby County Health Department, among others.

For more information about the Diversity Wellness Summit, call 901-248-7950.

