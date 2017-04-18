Bad roads cost Memphis drivers $2K per year, report says

Bad roads cost Memphis drivers more than any other drivers in the state of Tennessee, according to a new report from a nonprofit organization.

TRIP, a group started in 1971, evaluates and distributes economic and technical data concerning transportation issues across the country.

The group's latest report suggests Memphis roads cost drivers $2,019 per year. TRIP came up with that number after evaluating road congestion and bad road conditions leading to car repairs or car crashes.



"I've replaced the shocks in my car, now I have to replace the bolts because they have fallen out," Stephen Duggan said.

Memphis drivers are forced to split the bill for what researchers said are deteriorating, congested, and not so safe roads around the city.

"There is a lot of construction going on, so if there is a nail in he road my tire is going to find it," Allie Reid said.

Carolyn Kelly with TRIP said the goal of the report is to get local, state, and federal lawmakers looking at ways to increase funding for better roads in the Volunteer State.

"Hundreds of transportation projects are stranded on the drawing board, because they simply don't have the funding to move forward," Kelly said.

