SCO announces $1M renovation plan

A Memphis college approved a $1 million renovation and expansion project.

Southern College of Optometry plans to renovate the fourth floor of its tower in the Memphis Medical District.

The fourth floor currently houses the school's diner, student lockers, and study areas. It was originally built in the 1970s.

"This project is part of Southern College of Optometry's long-term commitment to its students and to the local medical district as a whole," SCO President Dr. Lewis Reich said.

The specifics of the renovation plan include adding 1,000 square feet of floor space, upgrading the diner's kitchen, updating furniture to improve functionality, and more.

"This project will provide students a centralized area to eat, study, and meet," Reich said. "By improving amenities and maximizing the building's use of natural light, this floor will offer students a relaxing place to recharge between classes and labs."

The entire construction project is scheduled to finish sometime in fall 2017.

