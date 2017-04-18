A Better Mid-South: Made In Memphis

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

It's amazing to see people who have received so much from the Mid-South make the decision to give so much back to the Mid-South.

One of those people is music legend David Porter.

Porter has launched a new Memphis record label named Made in Memphis Entertainment. It's one of the most advanced recording studios in the world.

The new studio represents a $5 million investment.

Porter could have built his studio in Los Angeles or New York, but he chose to build it right here in Memphis.

This studio will attract musicians and music makers from all over the world. We could all take a note from David Porter's investment in Memphis.

Thank you David Porter for what you are doing to make this a better Memphis and A Better Mid-South.

