Mississippi Riverkings' Mike Moran named Rookie of the Year

Mike Moran of the Mississippi RiverKings was named SPHL Rookie of the Year in a vote made by media representatives, general managers, and league coaches.

The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Moran the winner Monday.

In the Southern Professional Hockey League era, this was the first time for a RiverKing to win Rookie of the Year.

Moran led the RiverKings in scoring this season.

Other accomplishments for Moran include second in The Southern Professional Hockey League in power play goals (eight - tied), goals (29) in the SPHL, and and third in game-winning goals (eight - tied.)

Moran was second in power play assists (nine - tied), third in assists (24 - tied) and fifth in shots on goal (161) among first year-players.

The RiverKings season ended on a late goal in game 3 against the Huntsville Havoc.

