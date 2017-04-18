Memphis Job Fair offers 3,500 jobs

Over 3,500 jobs will be available at the Who's Hiring Memphis Career Fair.

The career fair will have 50 companies in attendance.

The event is set for April 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Esplanade, 901 Cordova Station Avenue, Cordova, TN. 38018.

Pre-registration is not required, but is encouraged as it will speed up the registration process the morning of the career fair.

More information can be found at www.whoshiringmemphis.com or by calling 901-729-9469.

Some of Memphis' employers that will be there include: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, Enterprise Car Rental, The Peabody Hotel, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Kroger, Shelby County School Nutrition Services, Elvis Presley Enterprises, Bass Pro, Durham School Services, St. Francis Healthcare, CBRE, ASI Call Center for GE Appliances, Automation Personnel, Big League Movers, McDonald's, Massage Envy, Cordova Bowling Center, American Dental Staffing, Graceland, Waffle House, Games Workshop, Express Script, Patrick Accounting, Concord Career College, LSI Staffing, New York Life, Kelly Services, Verizon, Future Electronics, C & S Solutions, Clarion Security, FPG, Adecco, Corky’s Bar-B-Q, Krystal, Memphis Goodwill, New Horizon and more.

