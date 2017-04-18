Thieves stole "Samsung 65" curved TV from Sam's Club

The Bartlett police need help identifying two thieves who stole a a "Samsung 65" curved TV.

A male and female entered the Sam's Club, located at 8480 Highway 64, on March 10 and stole a television.

They loaded the curved TV on to a push cart and walked out of the store without paying.

They loaded the TV in to a white Chevrolet van and left the lot.

If you have any information regarding the two suspects please contact the Bartlett Police Department at 901-382-MONY(6669)

