Woman overdoses with a child in the car - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman overdoses with a child in the car

(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Memphis police said a woman possibly overdosed while with a child on Tuesday.

The child was found in her car.

Police said someone called in that they saw her foaming at the mouth near Highland Avenue and Summer Avenue.

Investigators said the woman is expected to be OK and was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly