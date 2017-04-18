Green Beetle employee shot: 'This is home. This is where my heart is'

Memphis Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday night.

Memphis Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday night.

The Green Beetle is hosting a benefit in honor of the employee who was shot while walking to his car on Tuesday.

The Green Beetle is hosting a benefit in honor of the employee who was shot while walking to his car on Tuesday.

A Green Beetle employee wants harsher punishment for those accused of pulling the trigger and shooting him in the back during a carjacking.

A Green Beetle employee wants harsher punishment for those accused of pulling the trigger and shooting him in the back during a carjacking.

It was a bittersweet homecoming Tuesday afternoon when a Green Beetle cook shot just around the corner.. returned to this old tavern one last time.

Mike Nelson was shot 28 days ago and his life forever changed. Police said he became the target of an armed carjacking.

Now, nearly a month later, his taxi from the hospital parked to let him out just feet away from the crime scene.

“I have never felt love like I felt when this happened. The amount of people that came out. The friends that I didn't even know I had. It's great!,” said Nelson.

Those friends and his Green Beetle family all welcomed him home with open arms Tuesday. The old Green Beetle tavern was his first stop after being released from the hospital.

“This is home. This is where my heart is. This is my family down here,” said Nelson.

He said he felt the city of Memphis wrap it's arms around him as news of the shooting and his injuries spread.

“I try to be a strong man, but you know it can bring tears to your eyes,” he said.

Nelson's positive outlook on his new life beamed from his face, along with his unwavering love for Memphis.

“I love Memphis. I have been out here 13 years now and it's a great city. There are bad folks out here, but you can't let a few bad apples bring you down and make you not like the city,” said Nelson.

It's that optimistic look on life that gives Nelson the hope one day that he may walk again.

“Just one day at a time. You just got to push through and just keep working,” he said.

On Wednesday, Nelson will fly to Florida to be with family where he will continue his rehabilitation and therapy.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.