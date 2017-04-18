Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Peabody Avenue

A man was rushed to Regional Medical Center on Tuesday night after he was shot, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police responded to the 900 block of Peabody Avenue, near Vance Avenue, at approximately 9:30 p.m. They were told someone had been shot and was last seen running down the street.

One witness said he heard nine shots fired. He said five shots were fired first and then a round of four more were fired.

The man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

No condition on the man is available.

No suspect information is available.

