Repairs to new rail trolleys set to begin

Progress is being made to get the rail trolleys back up and running downtown.

MATA will begin repairs to the cobblestone pavers and the tracks on May 8.

Due to the construction, the current trolley buses will no longer be able to run on the Main Street Mall.

They will, however, continue along Second Street, Front Street, Exchange, and Peabody Place.

The new trolleys are expected to be running by the end of the year.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.