Senators fail to show for second consecutive town hall meeting

A non-partisan group met in Oxford on Tuesday night for a town hall meeting, but two people were noticeably missing.

Senator Thad Cochran and Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi did not attend, despite being invited to the event for the second time.

But, organizers didn't let that stop them from having constructive and productive conversations.

"We're in this to help our country, to keep our country great, and we're going to keep taking action as long as it's necessary," organizer Jennifer Mizenko said.

The meeting discussed immigration and health care reform.

A few local government leaders were able to attend, including state representative Jay Hughes.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.