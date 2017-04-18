MBI issues Silver Alert issued for missing man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a 62-year-old man who has been missing for two weeks.

Starley Lee Moore, 62, was last seen on April 4 at approximately 6:15 p.m. walking in the 1400 block of Moncure Marble Road in Terry, Mississippi.

He was wearing a maroon and brown shirt, blue jeans, two-toned brown shoes, and a maroon and brown jacket.

He is described as a black male, 5'2'' tall, and 187 pounds with graying black hair and brown eyes.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information regarding his location, contact the Hinds County Sheriff's Department at 601-857-2600.

