Tennessee loses road project money, Rail trolleys set to return downtown, Showers in the forecast, Grizz tickets giveaway

The state of Tennessee has missed its chance to have 18 million federal dollars spent on road and bridge projects. Governor Bill Haslam's push to ban open containers on roads failed. Because it conflicts with federal open container guidelines, the money will have to go to drunk-driving enforcement instead of freeing the cash up for road projects.
Progress is being made to get the rail trolleys back up and running in downtown Memphis. May 8, MATA will start repairs to the cobblestone pavers and the tracks. The new trolleys are expected to be running by the end of the year.
A Tennessee state house committee approved a bill pushing for seat belts on new Tennessee school buses. The House also voted to pass a bill pushed by Governor Bill Haslam that would require regular check ups on bus drivers.
If you don't have tickets for tomorrow night's Memphis Grizzlies game, Mike Conley has your back. The Grizz guard is giving away 500 tickets today! The tickets will be given away at FedEx Forum starting at 12:30 this afternoon.
A strong low pressure system is going to bring several rounds of showers or storms late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.More >>
An institute named after civil rights activist Benjamin L. Hooks is looking to honoring and continuing his legacy.More >>
Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced Wednesday that she’s pregnant!More >>
The City of Oakland and its mayor received a scathing rebuke from the TBI and the State of Tennessee's Comptroller of the treasury after a lengthy investigation.More >>
The trial continues for West Tennessee businessman Mark Giannini. Giannini is accused of raping a woman after she came to his home for what she believed was a job interview.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.More >>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
"Gronk," along with other New England players, were in Washington, DC, to get congratulated by the president for winning Super Bowl LI.More >>
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
