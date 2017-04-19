MPD, MFD investigate Whitehaven car fire

A car went up in flames in Whitehaven early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the fire in the 4100 block of Graceland Drive near East Raines Road shortly after 1:30 a.m.

A silver Infiniti was scorched and broken glass was seen scattered all over the ground.

No word on whether not the car was abandoned or if the driver was still on the scene.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.