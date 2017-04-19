SCSO: Woman wanted for Eads, TN home invasion

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the woman suspected of committing a home invasion robbery in Eads, Tennessee, on Monday.

Deputies said the woman, who met the victim online, orchestrated the robbery.

SCSO warns the public to be cautious when meeting someone online and sharing information with them.

If you know who this woman is, or see her anywhere, you are encouraged to call Detective Raddatz at 901-482-7657 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH and use reference report number 1704000620SH.

