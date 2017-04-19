Flames engulf house in North Memphis

Memphis Fire Department is investigating after flames engulfed a house in North Memphis.

The fire happened in the 3000 block of Chelsea Avenue around 4 a.m.

Neighbors on the scene said flames shot several feet in the air.

Fire crews on the scene said the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

No word on what exactly caused the fire, or if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.