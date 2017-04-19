Trial continues for accused rapist, W. TN businessman Mark Giannini

The trial continues for West Tennessee businessman Mark Giannini.

Giannini is accused of raping a woman after she came to his home for what she believed was a job interview.

More than two years ago, Giannini was indicted on three rape charges.

The victim, a 28-year-old mother of four, took the stand on Tuesday and described the graphic details of her experience.

She said Giannini drugged and raped her, leaving her unconscious and hospitalized, in his Eads, Tennessee, home.

Giannini’s attorneys said the encounter was consensual and the woman knew exactly what type of relationship she had with Giannini.

WMC Action News 5 will continue to follow this trial. Stay with us for developments.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.