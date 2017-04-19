Crosstown Concourse to host job fair - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Crosstown Concourse to host job fair

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Crosstown Concourse employers will host a job fair event at the end of the month.

The job fair will be held at the Central Atrium of Concourse, located at 1350 Concourse Avenue, on April 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Employers are looking for applicants to fill more than 60 jobs.

Positions range from health care, arts, retail, and security.

Some of the following business will be at the job fair:

  • A Step Ahead Foundation
  • Area 51 Ice Cream
  • Church Health Center
  • French Truck Coffee
  • G4S Secure Solutions
  • I Love Juice Bar
  • ISS Facility Services
  • Mama Gaia Organic Restaurant
  • Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
  • nexAir
  • So Nuts and Confections
  • Tech 901
  • The Curb Market
  • The Kitchen Next Door

Concourse officials said employers will have limited number of bus passes available to help applicants make it to the job fair.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly