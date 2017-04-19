Crosstown Concourse to host job fair

Crosstown Concourse employers will host a job fair event at the end of the month.

The job fair will be held at the Central Atrium of Concourse, located at 1350 Concourse Avenue, on April 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Employers are looking for applicants to fill more than 60 jobs.

Positions range from health care, arts, retail, and security.

Some of the following business will be at the job fair:

A Step Ahead Foundation

Area 51 Ice Cream

Church Health Center

French Truck Coffee

G4S Secure Solutions

I Love Juice Bar

ISS Facility Services

Mama Gaia Organic Restaurant

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

nexAir

So Nuts and Confections

Tech 901

The Curb Market

The Kitchen Next Door

Concourse officials said employers will have limited number of bus passes available to help applicants make it to the job fair.

