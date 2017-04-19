Woman hit by car while crossing the street at Macon Rd, Isabelle St.

A woman was injured in a crash on Macon Road and Isabelle Street while crossing the street late Tuesday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The accident happened just after 9:30 p.m.

The driver told officers he did not see the woman, but he did pull over after the crash. The passenger in the vehicle said she didn’t see the woman either and thought they had hit another vehicle.

A witness told officers he didn’t see the vehicle hit the woman, but he did hear someone tell her to hurry across the street. He then heard the crash. The witness said he looked up and saw the victim flipping through the air.

Another witness said the victim never looked before the crossing the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but was later listed as non-critical.

The driver was ticketed for not having insurance.

