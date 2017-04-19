Man says girlfriend shot, pistol whipped him for talking to another girl

A woman is on the run after witnesses said she shot her boyfriend, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Mississippi Boulevard near Temple Church of God in Christ and First Baptist Church.

Witnesses said the woman shot her boyfriend twice in the back, then hit him several times on the head with the gun and shot at him again. She then left the scene in a white Kia Soul.

The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle in non-critical condition. He told officers his girlfriend was mad because he was talking to another girl.

No arrests have been made.

