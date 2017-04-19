Family identifies 69-year-old woman killed in Whitehaven

Sherlain Rowe (L) was found murdered in Whitehaven, according to MPD. (Source: Family)

A woman was found dead in Whitehaven.

Family identified the victim as 69-year-old Sherlain Rowe.

Police said Rowe was found in the 5300 block of Millbranch Road, near Oakshire Elementary School.

Investigators said Rowe appeared to have been physically assaulted. Rowe's death is ruled as a homicide, but her specific cause of death is unknown.

