Levitt Shell announces summer concert series lineup

The lineup for this summer's free concerts at Levitt Shell is out.

Every summer the Shell hosts a free concert series where people can eat, drink, and enjoy a family friendly concert free of charge.

This year's lineup is as follows:

Thursday, June 1 – Gedeon Luke & The People

Friday, June 2 – Legendary Shack Shakers

Saturday, June 3 – Shannon McNally

Sunday, June 4 -- Jakubi

Thursday, June 8 – Delhi 2 Dublin

Friday, June 9 – TBA

Saturday, June 10 – Humming House

Sunday, June 11 – Marcia Ball

Thursday, June 15 – Ruthie Foster

Friday, June 16 – Cecile Doo Kingue

Saturday, June 17 – TBA

Sunday, June 18 – The Grahams

Thursday, June 22 – We Banjo 3

Friday, June 23 – The Steel Wheels

Saturday, June 24 – Stax Academy

Sunday, June 25 – Stax Academy Rain Date

Thursday, June 29 – Patriotic Pops

Friday, June 30 – Don Bryant

Saturday, July 1 – Ultimate Family Reunion

Sunday, July 2 – Kelsey Waldon

Thursday, July 6 – Otis Taylor

Friday, July 7 – Reckless Kelly

Saturday, July 8 – Squirrel Nut Zippers

Sunday, July 9 – Susto

Thursday, July 13 – The Suffers

Friday, July 14 – Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers

Saturday, July 15 – Foxygen

Sunday, July 16 – Making Movies

