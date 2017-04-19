Levitt Shell announces summer concert series lineup - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Levitt Shell announces summer concert series lineup

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
The lineup for this summer's free concerts at Levitt Shell is out.

Every summer the Shell hosts a free concert series where people can eat, drink, and enjoy a family friendly concert free of charge.

This year's lineup is as follows:

  • Thursday, June 1 – Gedeon Luke & The People
  • Friday, June 2 – Legendary Shack Shakers
  • Saturday, June 3 – Shannon McNally
  • Sunday, June 4 -- Jakubi
  • Thursday, June 8 – Delhi 2 Dublin
  • Friday, June 9 – TBA
  • Saturday, June 10 – Humming House
  • Sunday, June 11 – Marcia Ball
  • Thursday, June 15 – Ruthie Foster
  • Friday, June 16 – Cecile Doo Kingue
  • Saturday, June 17 – TBA
  • Sunday, June 18 – The Grahams
  • Thursday, June 22 – We Banjo 3
  • Friday, June 23 – The Steel Wheels
  • Saturday, June 24 – Stax Academy
  • Sunday, June 25 – Stax Academy Rain Date
  • Thursday, June 29 – Patriotic Pops
  • Friday, June 30 – Don Bryant
  • Saturday, July 1 – Ultimate Family Reunion
  • Sunday, July 2 – Kelsey Waldon
  • Thursday, July 6 – Otis Taylor
  • Friday, July 7 – Reckless Kelly
  • Saturday, July 8 – Squirrel Nut Zippers
  • Sunday, July 9 – Susto
  • Thursday, July 13 – The Suffers
  • Friday, July 14 – Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers
  • Saturday, July 15 – Foxygen
  • Sunday, July 16 – Making Movies

Click here to learn more about each artist.

