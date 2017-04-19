NBA fines David Fizdale $30K for post-game rant

ServiceMaster tweeted that if Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale gets fined, they have him covered.

Fizdale: 'I'm not going to let them treat us that way'

Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale owes the NBA $30,000 for his rant against the officiating of Game 2.

NBA announced the fine Wednesday morning.

Fizdale publicly criticized the officiating, which is against NBA rules, after the Grizzlies lost Game 2 against the Spurs.

ServiceMaster offered to pay Fizdale's fine but following through with that gesture would also be against NBA rules.

