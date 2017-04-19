Enter to win tickets to The Beale Street Music Festival.

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Memphis on Monday.More >>
Planned Parenthood is opening a second Memphis location.
Memphis Zoo announced the birth of another precious baby.
It's prom season! And as teens don fancy dresses and tuxes, one Florida teen took it to another level by wearing a beautiful black dress donned with faces of black lives lost at the hands of police brutality.
Severe thunderstorms will impact parts of the Mid-South on Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.
Police and emergency medical personnel are on the scene of a Dallas office tower were there are reports of a possible active shooter.
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.
South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.
Officers located the dad's vehicle near a park, and found the dad unconscious and the boy missing. The father has been arrested.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
