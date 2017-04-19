Expect heavy rain, storms on Friday or Saturday

A strong low pressure system is going to bring several rounds of showers or storms late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. It’s not going to rain and storm that entire time, but there will be periods of heavy rain and maybe even some strong or severe storms.
THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY: Rain and maybe a few storms will move through late Thursday night and linger off and on during the day Friday. The severe threat is marginal which means only a small potential for a few storms to have gusty wind or hail. It will be rain with some thunder/lightning for most locations. There will be breaks for some, but timing out exactly when and where is nearly impossible.
SATURDAY: Rain and storms will increase again late Friday night into Saturday. Some of the data models move the storms out by late morning while other models keep it around through late afternoon. Heavy rain will be the main threat. Check out the GFS model for Saturday morning at 10. The red areas actually represent heavy rain.
In fact, rainfall totals will exceed one inch and could be as highs as three inches in spots. The totals in the graphic below are just an estimate and not exact. But there will be a few locations that reach at least two inches.
There is also a chance for severe storms with high wind or hail and maybe even a small tornado threat in north Mississippi and west Tennessee on Saturday morning into the afternoon. It’s still too far out for details and this threat may decrease or increase as we get closer. I would have a plan B if you have outdoor activities planned and check back for updates.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Morning Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
A strong low pressure system is going to bring several rounds of showers or storms late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.More >>
A strong low pressure system is going to bring several rounds of showers or storms late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.More >>
An institute named after civil rights activist Benjamin L. Hooks is looking to honoring and continuing his legacy.More >>
An institute named after civil rights activist Benjamin L. Hooks is looking to honoring and continuing his legacy.More >>
Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced Wednesday that she’s pregnant!More >>
Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced Wednesday that she’s pregnant!More >>
The City of Oakland and its mayor received a scathing rebuke from the TBI and the State of Tennessee's Comptroller of the treasury after a lengthy investigation.More >>
The City of Oakland and its mayor received a scathing rebuke from the TBI and the State of Tennessee's Comptroller of the treasury after a lengthy investigation.More >>
The trial continues for West Tennessee businessman Mark Giannini. Giannini is accused of raping a woman after she came to his home for what she believed was a job interview.More >>
The trial continues for West Tennessee businessman Mark Giannini. Giannini is accused of raping a woman after she came to his home for what she believed was a job interview.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."More >>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."More >>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.More >>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a fight in front of Auburn University's Foy Auditorium as a federal judge allowed white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a fight in front of Auburn University's Foy Auditorium as a federal judge allowed white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.More >>
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.More >>
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.More >>
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.More >>
Medics declared the two women dead at the scene.More >>
Medics declared the two women dead at the scene.More >>