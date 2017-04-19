Expect heavy rain, storms on Friday or Saturday

A strong low pressure system is going to bring several rounds of showers or storms late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. It’s not going to rain and storm that entire time, but there will be periods of heavy rain and maybe even some strong or severe storms.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY: Rain and maybe a few storms will move through late Thursday night and linger off and on during the day Friday. The severe threat is marginal which means only a small potential for a few storms to have gusty wind or hail. It will be rain with some thunder/lightning for most locations. There will be breaks for some, but timing out exactly when and where is nearly impossible.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms will increase again late Friday night into Saturday. Some of the data models move the storms out by late morning while other models keep it around through late afternoon. Heavy rain will be the main threat. Check out the GFS model for Saturday morning at 10. The red areas actually represent heavy rain.

In fact, rainfall totals will exceed one inch and could be as highs as three inches in spots. The totals in the graphic below are just an estimate and not exact. But there will be a few locations that reach at least two inches.

There is also a chance for severe storms with high wind or hail and maybe even a small tornado threat in north Mississippi and west Tennessee on Saturday morning into the afternoon. It’s still too far out for details and this threat may decrease or increase as we get closer. I would have a plan B if you have outdoor activities planned and check back for updates.

