Serena Williams announces pregnancy

Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced Wednesday that she’s pregnant!

Williams posted a pic of herself in a one-piece swimsuit with the caption “20 weeks.”

TMZ reported sources close to Williams confirmed she is pregnant; however, her reps remain tight lipped.

In December, Williams got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

