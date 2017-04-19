SCS students start TNReady testing

TNReady testing is underway in Shelby County Schools.

Students at Cummings Elementary School said they're prepared!

"I've been listening to what my teachers been teaching us,” said third grader Zachariah Denton. “And if it wasn't for Cummings, I don't think I would have got this far."

"A lot of rest. Pace yourself. Read the question carefully,” said sixth grader Senynia Kizer. “Eat brain foods and make sure you get the right amount of sleep."

The district said all students are taking the test with paper and pencil this year. So far, they've experienced no problems.

Last year, the state experience glitches with the online platform and had to switch to paper tests, causing delays for districts, including SCS.

