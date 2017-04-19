Memphis International Airport gets modern makeover

The Memphis International Airport is getting a makeover.

“I'm extremely excited about it,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Airport Authority. “This is going to be fabulous for this community.”

The airport’s upgrades are all thanks to a modern facelift years in the making.

“What we're doing here is replacing a 50-year-old terminal or concourse with a concourse that can be utilized for the next 50 years,” Brockman said.



Brockman said the depth of changes affect only Concourse B, all while keeping the airport operational.



"This is in the middle of an active operation which has more than 2 million passengers," Brockman said.



Narrow hallways, low ceilings, small gate areas will all be a thing of the past.



“We're only doing two legs of it, we're doing the spine and we're going to do the east leg,” Brockman said.



This modernization project will include a lot more moving sidewalks in order to upgrade Concourse B. There will also be more wide spaces and lots of natural light.

It's going to take about three years and cost more than $100 million, but no local taxpayer money is involved.

“The rest of the airport is kind of dim and gray, so natural light would be great,” said Larry Tate, a traveler from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Other travelers also seemed to embrace the upgrade.



"Color. I want something like a soothing color,” said traveler Jae Williams.

Detailed plans of the project and costs will be unveiled Thursday morning.

Airport leaders have been working on the plan for years, and it’s considered phase one of the modernization project.

After Concourse B, plans will focus on renovating the ticket counter-baggage claim concourse and the three-story parking garage.

