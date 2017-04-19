Mother says children were bullied on school bus

A Memphis mother said another child's parent threatened her children on a school bus.

The mother said her three children were bullied while on the way to KIPP Preparatory Middle School.

The incident took place Monday morning while the bus was on Shelby Drive.

The mother said the parent threatened to hit her children and run over them with her car.

The mother said the parent also threatened violence against her. She said she did not want to be identified.

"She told them if she touched her kids she was going to slap the hell out of them! And she's an adult," the mother said. "You should handle yourself better than that as an adult ."

The school released the following statement Wednesday afternoon.

"We are currently investigating the incident referenced, working with all parties involved. So far, we not learned of confirmed evidence to support the claims. The adults involved are settling the situation outside of the school context. Our school administrators are working with KIPP students to resolve any conflicts within the school per our disciplinary policies. The safety and well-being of our students is of upmost importance to us. We have a bus monitor and bus driver on the bus each day for all of our KIPP Memphis routes, and those adults monitor the safety of our students."

The mother spoke to Memphis Police Department on Wednesday to see what sort of steps could be taken to keep her children safe.

