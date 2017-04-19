Records show number of crimes in Downtown Memphis parks

More than 100 criminal acts have happened in parks located in Downtown Memphis since January 1, 2016.

Records obtained by WMC Action News 5 show 115 criminal incidents over a 463 day period in Downtown Memphis parks.

"We're not going to tolerate it by any means. It's not funny, and I'm not going to put up with it," MPD Col. Gloria Bullock said.

With spring already here, Downtown Memphis is gearing up for the annual Southern Hot Wing Festival, Memphis In May, and other big events.

Bullock said MPD will be working around the clock to make sure visitors remain safe while having a good time.

The crime records show Morris Park is the most dangerous Downtown Memphis park. Police responded to 36 crimes there during the 16-month period. Health Sciences Park on Union Avenue saw 15 crimes, and Tom Lee Park saw just 11.

Below is the complete list of crimes in parks from January 1, 2016 to April 8, 2017:

While MPD continues to work to add officers to the force, Bullock said the department will be sure to have more patrols in the area for upcoming events.

Lisa Lewis plays basketball pretty often at Morris Park. She said she usually feels pretty safe, but she wouldn't be against seeing more police patrols.

Bullock said safety is her number one priority, and she emphasized that Downtown is still the safest area in Memphis.

