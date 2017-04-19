UberEATS meal delivery service now available in Memphis

Memphians are about to get spoiled with delivery options thanks to a new venture involving more than 100 of the city's best restaurants!

UberEATS launched in the Bluff City Wednesday, and everything from ribs from Blues City Cafe to biscuits from Brother Juniper's are now just a tap away.

Just download the app, pick your restaurant, make an order and viola!

"We send a courier,” said UberEATS General Manager Peter Hsu. “Once the courier picks up the item, you can track the order and enjoy a really delicious meal from an amazing restaurant in under 30 minutes."

UberEATS is a standalone app, separate from the usual Uber Rider App.

With the UberEATS app, customers also have access to restaurants' full menus.

