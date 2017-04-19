Overturned car slows traffic on I-55 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Overturned car slows traffic on I-55

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: TDOT)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An overturned car on Interstate 55 southbound caused traffic delays.

The car crashed around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. TDOT crews said it will take until around 6:30 to clear the crash.

Traffic was backed up from Stateline Road to Brooks Road on I-55 headed toward Mississippi.

