Overturned car slows traffic on I-55

An overturned car on Interstate 55 southbound caused traffic delays.

The car crashed around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. TDOT crews said it will take until around 6:30 to clear the crash.

Traffic was backed up from Stateline Road to Brooks Road on I-55 headed toward Mississippi.

