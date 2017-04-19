Man steals cash, cigarettes during armed robbery

Memphis police are searching for the suspect who robbed a gas station Tuesday.

Police said at approximately 8:30 p.m. a man walked into the Mapco Express in the 1700 block of Jackson Avenue and demanded money from the register and safe.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a shot into the floor. He then took cash from the register and several cartons of cigarettes. The suspect was last seen on foot west bound from the front of the business.

He is described as a male white, unknown age, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a camouflage ball cap.

No arrests have been made at this point.



This is an ongoing investigation.

