Church locked down after armed, dangerous suspect chased across 2 counties

Officials are searching for an armed suspect after a chase that stretched across two counties.



The chase started in Marshall County and ended in Desoto County Wednesday evening when two people stole a vehicle and authorities chased them.

The vehicle crashed shortly after entering Desoto County. The suspects fled the scene, and one suspect was taken into custody.

Officials are still searching for the second suspect in a wooded area near Meadowbrook Church on Old Pigeon Roost near Red Banks Road.

The suspect tried to break into a home near the church, which caused police to ask the church to lock their doors and not let anyone inside the church. One person saw the suspect through the window during Bible study and watched as police tackled the suspect.



Police said the second suspect is considered armed and dangerous.



WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more information on this chase.

