Steve Madden brings back 90s Slinky flatform slide

It's back!

Remember those cool days in the 1990s with your slinky new flatform slide? Now, you can relive them after Steve Madden has brought back the beloved shoe.

The shoe catapulted Steve Madden to the top of the "must have" list for teenagers in the 90s. Now, the company is hoping it will do the same in 2017.

The throwback slide features a flatform sole and stretchy upper. It brings a 2.25 inch heel height and 1.25 inch platform with fabric material and only comes in one color - black.

If you're ready to throw back to the 90s, you can snag a sweet pair of these shoes for $69.95 on Steve Madden's website by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.