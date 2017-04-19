Memphis paying panhandlers to beautify city

The City of Memphis is hiring the homeless to beautify the city.

Twice a week, the director of Work Local drives around Memphis, recruiting panhandlers to alleviate homelessness and blight.

Public complaints to the Public Works 311 line determine which part of the city the work crew will beautify.

The homeless men and women are paid $8 an hour for five hours of work and receive a free lunch.

