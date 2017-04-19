50 former Montesi employees reunite and reconnect

Before Kroger moved into the Memphis market and before Walmart became a supermarket force, the name Fred Montesi reigned as grocery store king in the Bluff City.

Thursday night over 50 former employees of the Memphis based Fred Montesi supermarkets gathered together to catch up.

The employees reunited and talked about the 'good ole days' 34 y ears after Montesi's Grocery Store closed its doors.

"When we were together, we worked as a family, as a unit, everybody got along with each other and everything," Samuel Cavieness, former employee, said.

The former employees said reuniting with their colleagues after all these years did their hearts good.

They hope to get together again in the future to take a stroll down memory lane.

