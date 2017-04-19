Murder, rape suspect extradited to Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Murder, rape suspect extradited to Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Jamarcus Thomas (Source: police) Jamarcus Thomas (Source: police)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The man accused of kidnapping, rape and murder has been brought back to Memphis after he was caught in Mississippi. 

According to investigators, 19-year-old Jermarcus Thomas bragged to friends about the murder of Luis Santiago

Santiago was found dead days after his wife was able to escape. 

Police are still searching for a 17-year-old in connection with the murder. 

