Murder, rape suspect extradited to Memphis

The man accused of kidnapping, rape and murder has been brought back to Memphis after he was caught in Mississippi.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Jermarcus Thomas bragged to friends about the murder of Luis Santiago.

Santiago was found dead days after his wife was able to escape.

Police are still searching for a 17-year-old in connection with the murder.

